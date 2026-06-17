Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the health scare she experienced on the set of one of her movies, and how fame comes at a price.

JLo, who has been making films and creating songs since the 90s, is no stranger to hard work.

With the albums, singles, movies, and voice work – JLo has put in the hours.

However, back in her early days, her busy schedule took its toll, leaving the singer frightened and rushing to the hospital.

Advert

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast with actors Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, the 56-year-old revealed a time in the early 2000s where she had unknowingly pushed herself too hard.

It came as the actress was working on her 2002 movie, Enough, starring JLo as Slim, a wife and mother who fails to escape an abusing marriage and so decides to start fighting back.

JLo revealed she went 'blind' due to working too much (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The psychological thriller isn’t an easy watch for some, and on top of the subject matter, JLo began experiencing feelings of apprehension every time she reached the studio, leading to a scary health experience.

"When I was doing Enough, I think I had done like four movies in a row, and I had recorded my second album or something like that, so the JLo album, which was really big. And I was working, filming every day, as you guys know what that is, you know, all the hours. And then I would go into the studio at night, and then on the weekends, I had junkets or video shoots or whatever. And I remember not clocking that I had worked like 98 days in a row without taking a day off," she said to the hosts.

But things took a turn one day after feeling ‘nervous’ at work, leaving her blind and panicking.

She revealed that when she would 'walk to the set, I start getting a little pitter-patter in my heart; it's like rising’.

Things came to blows on the set of Enough (Columbia Pictures)

"It got to the point I was like, I really feel nervous,” JLo admitted, explaining that she had to tell her co-star, Tessa Allen, who plays her daughter in the flick, that she felt 'a little weird today.'

“I said, 'I'm a little tired or something,' and she was like, 'It's okay, You're going to be alright' ... but I wasn't alright," she revealed.

"I went back to the trailer, and I sat down, and all of a sudden, like, I just couldn't see. Like, it was almost like I couldn't see clearly, like something just went over my eyes, and I couldn't move," she continued. "And one of my girlfriends, who was my friend since the second grade, was my assistant... And I said to her, 'Arlene, I can't move. I can't see.' She goes, 'Stop it, Jennifer, you're scaring me.' And I go, 'No, I really can't move. You should get somebody.' "

"We went to the hospital. And I said to the doctor, I said, 'Am I going crazy?' And he said, 'No. You're not crazy,' " the actress said, revealing that her doctor said her body had just ‘shut down’ due to the exhaustion of having worked for so long without stopping.

It was that day that led her to realize just how hard she'd been pushing herself.

Online, people have been giving her support after her candid confession, with many sharing they have always believed she worked too hard.

One person wrote: "I don't care what anyone says negativitly about jlo... she works her ass off her songs and movies are fab and her performances are iconic."

Another said: "I have always been concerned about the hours she works. Work Ethic."