Rosie O'Donnell on reuniting with her daughter in prison and their first long conversation in years
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Rosie O'Donnell on reuniting with her daughter in prison and their first long conversation in years

The star reflected on 'unconditional love' and the toll years of family turmoil have taken on them both

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford