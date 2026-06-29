Comedian Druski called Ray J out for 'lying' about having 'months left to live' while hosting the 2026 BET Awards yesterday (June 28), as the crowd erupted into laughter.

The 31-year-old made history on June 28 at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, as he became the ceremony's youngest host ever.

And one thing about the comedian - he's not afraid to shake things up.

He made headlines earlier this year after posting a viral sketch mocking Erika Kirk in the wake of her husband, Charlie Kirk's, brutal assassination.

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While hosting the ceremony, Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, had the audience in stitches from start to finish, as he targeted numerous celebrities and performed a number of sketches.

Druski did not hold back during the Awards show. (Paramount+)

But one star caught more heat than anyone else, when the comedian accused rapper Ray J of faking an illness to fans, after claiming he had 'just months left to live' earlier in the year.

Speaking to fans on social media in January, the American R&B singer indicated that he does not believe he will live much longer, noting that '2027 is definitely a wrap for me'.

He said: "My heart's only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be alright.

"My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I've been in the hospital."

The rapper claimed he did not have long left to live earlier this year. (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The star, who is the ex of Kim Kardashian, claimed that he had a severe case of pneumonia at the time.

Ray J continued: "I thought I was big so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs - but I couldn’t. It curved my time here."

But six months on from his bombshell claims, the dad-of-two was sat at the BET Awards last night being roasted by Druski.

Druski calls out Ray J at the 2026 BET Awards for claiming that he had only a few months to live back in January. 👀



“Why’d you lie to us, man? I thought you was gon’ be dead... Ray J, you know that’s wrong, man. You lied to all of us!” 😭pic.twitter.com/4qP8LB5rog — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 29, 2026





Picking him out of the crowd, the host said: "Why’d you lie to us, man? I thought you was gon’ be dead... Ray J, you know that’s wrong, man. You lied to all of us!"

The crowd erupted as one user watching at home wrote on X: "Druski said what we ALL was thinking."

Another added: "He really woke up and chose chaos on the BET Awards stage."

"Druski was just doing what we were all thinking but too polite to say," a third said.