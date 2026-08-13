Andy Cohen confronts Paul W. Downs over savage Hacks joke about him as co-star reveals she tried to stop it
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Andy Cohen confronts Paul W. Downs over savage Hacks joke about him as co-star reveals she tried to stop it

Cohen humorously grilled the Hacks creator over the gag as his co-star tried to rescue him

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Entertainment, US News, Andy Cohen

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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