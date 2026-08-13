Tate brothers’ bizarre secret identities unearthed as passports reveal villain alias

Andrew and Tristan Tate are facing fresh scrutiny over their travel documents after court filings revealed that Tristan allegedly held a Mexican passport bearing his photograph and date of birth but a very different name.

According to documents filed by the British Embassy in Washington in the Southern District of Florida, the passport identified Tristan as 'Vladimir Scorpius - a name linked to the fictional villain of John Gardener's 1988 James Bond Novel Scorpius.

The revelation comes as the brothers remain in US federal custody while fighting extradition to the UK, where they face dozens of criminal charges.

Prosecutors have made the case that their alleged access to multiple passports and identities create a flight-risk if they are released on bond.

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Court documents have raised questions about the brothers’ alleged use of multiple passports. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Per The Sun, also state that Tristan appeared in an online video saying, 'I'm Vladimir Scorpius'.

He subsequently registered a UK company called Scorpius Ltd., with Companies House records showing Tristan as it's main director and majority shareholder.

The company was incorporated in 2022 and was later dissolved.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are facing extradition proceedings in the US. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

What passports did Andrew Tate allegedly have?

The court documents also cite Andrew Tate's own comments about maintaining multiple identities.

Prosecutors allege that the 39-year-old had access to travel documents linked to the UK, US, Estonia, Nigeria, Poland and Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation.

The filing references social media posts in which Tate allegedly claimed to have '8 lives ... 8 licenses and passports.'

The brothers are wanted in Britain over a total of 59 charges, including allegations of rape, sex trafficking and offenses involving indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. (USDC Southern District of Florida)

The documents further reference a video in which Andrew claimed that, if stopped by police, he could produce a driver's license from another country rather than use his real identity.

British authorities are using those statements to argue that Andrew presents a significant flight risk. They also allege that both brothers could attempt to identify or interfere with witnesses if they were released.

The passport claims form part of the British government's latest effort to keep the brothers detained as their extradition case proceeds.

The brothers are currently being held in federal detention after being arrested at a bare-knuckle boxing event in Florida. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Why are Andrew and Tristan Tate being held in the US?

The brothers, Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, were arrested in Miami on July 18 following the UK's request for their extradition. They are currently being held in federal detention while the case moves through the US courts.

Andrew has publicly complained about his conditions in detention, describing the housing unit as 'punitive housing' and alleging that he has had limited access to visits, outside contact and commissary.

The brothers are wanted in Britain over a total of 59 charges, including allegations of rape, sex trafficking and offenses involving indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Prosecutors say additional allegations were brought forward after four more alleged victims were investigated.

The pair also face separate criminal proceedings in Romania connected to allegations including human trafficking, trafficking minors, organized crime and money laundering. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The pair also face separate criminal proceedings in Romania connected to allegations including human trafficking, trafficking minors, organized crime and money laundering.

Andrew and Tristan Tate have denied the allegations against them.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday as the brothers continue their legal challenge to extradition.

The claims concerning passports and aliases are part of the government's argument over whether they should remain detained while the extradition proceedings continue.