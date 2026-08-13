Karoline Leavitt reveals the personal reason she’s stepping down as White House press secretary

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that White House press secretary Karolie Leavitt will leave her job at the end of August.

The 28-year-old, the youngest ever press secretary, is stepping away to spend more time with her two young children.

Her decision came just weeks after her return to the White House following time off for maternity leave.

President Trump said he respected and understood her choice, and later revealed she will remain in his political circles as one of his top 'outside' advisors.

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But Leavitt's farewell post on X quickly drew a second wave of attention after the platform briefly displayed a 'Made with AI" label beneath it'.





The 'Made with AI' tag was subsequently removed, with neither X nor the White House offering an explanation for why it was applied.

However, the label alone does not prove that artificial intelligence was used to write Leavitt's statement.

X applies its 'Made with AI' label to content it determines has been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence, meaning the tag should not automatically be interpreted as confirmation that the statement itself was AI-generated.

A replacement for Leavitt had not been announced. Her final day as White House press secretary is expected to come at the end of August. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Why is Karoline Leavitt leaving the White House?

In her farewell message, Leavitt said the demands of motherhood ultimately drove her decision to step down.

She described becoming a mother while serving in one of the White House's most demanding roles as both rewarding and challenging. After returning to work following the birth of her daughter, she said she realised she could no longer devote the time and attention she felt her children deserved while continuing as press secretary.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary," she wrote.

Trump had announced her departure in a post on Truth Social, saying she would be leaving 'so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family', and added that he 'totally understand[s] and respect[s]' the decision.

Trump said he understood and respected her choice, while also revealing that she will remain in his political orbit as one of his top outside advisers.(Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

What will Karoline Leavitt do after leaving the White House?

Leavitt will not be stepping away from Trump's political orbit entirely. Trump said she will serve as one of his senior outside advisers, while Leavitt has pledged to remain a vocal supporter of both his political movement and the Republican Party.

Before becoming White House press secretary, Leavitt worked in Trump's first administration as an assistant press secretary and speechwriter.

She later rejoined his team and made history as the youngest person to hold the role of White House press secretary when she took the position at the age of 27.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.