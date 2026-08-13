Karoline Leavitt reveals the personal reason she’s stepping down as White House press secretary
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Karoline Leavitt reveals the personal reason she’s stepping down as White House press secretary

The 28-year-old has only recently returned from maternity leave after welcoming her second child

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, Artificial Intelligence, Parenting

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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