When is the next total solar eclipse after August 12, 2026
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When is the next total solar eclipse after August 12, 2026

Skywatchers looking ahead to the next path of totality have major global and North American dates to mark on their calendars.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Science, US News, Space

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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