White House addresses Trump sleeping as theory claims ‘Zapper lady’ has button to wake him up
Home>News>US News

White House addresses Trump sleeping as theory claims ‘Zapper lady’ has button to wake him up

This is an internet theory we actually don't mind reading it's so hilarious...

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (JIM WATSON/Contributor/Getty Images)

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

Choose your content: