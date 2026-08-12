White House addresses Trump sleeping as theory claims ‘Zapper lady’ has button to wake him up

The White House has shut down online theories the 'sharpest' Donald Trump was spotted falling asleep in the Oval Office with a woman 'zapping' him to stay awake.

On Monday (August 10), Trump signed an executive order to do with federal guidance for childhood vaccines.

However, rather than paying yet another order any further attention, some social media users were far more concerned with what was going on behind the president.

Indeed, stood behind him was a woman named Jayne Franklin.

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Franklin is a former Trump staffer and now the CEO of the conservative media and lifestyle brand The Conservateur.

And why some people online were so captivated by what she was doing?

Well, since nicknamed 'Zapper lady,' some spread a theory online that Franklin's positioning of her hand across her stomach and appearing to move it every now and then was the result of her holding some sort of device or button which she was pressing to 'zap' the president awake whenever his eyes closed, some speculating he was at risk of drifting off.

And a spokesperson for the POTUS has since responded to the speculation.

People were saying what now? (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The White House's response

Davis Ingle, WH Spokesman, told UNILAD: "President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.

"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises."

Indeed, it comes as social media users flooded to their keyboards to poke fun at the scene.

What social media users said about 'Zapper' lady and Trump

It follows writer Tim Brannigan, who shared a clip of it in action, writing: “Claims she has a button fitted on her belly, and when she gets the nod that he’s asleep she moves her hand and presses a button that wakes him.

"They’re calling her The Zapper. No idea if it’s true but it *appears* to line up."

"Bro’s getting rebooted like a malfunctioning laptop," a second joked.

A third added: "the way her hand IS right there and he looks DEAD asleep i cant do this anymore."

Although, another noted: "I love a good conspiracy as much as anyone but if you wanted a “zapper” why wouldn’t you have them away from the cameras watching a video feed to know when to zap instead of having someone on set doing it."

Indeed, alongside the White House's response, Franklin herself also weighed in, commenting: "I’m just pregnant you weirdos."

Ah well, it was fun while it lasted eh?