Ex-Trump staffer addresses claims Donald and Melania Trump have a relationship 'contract'

Donald and Melania Trump have been married for over two decades, with the whole world watching their every move since Trump was first elected as the president of the United States in 2017.

Since then, various rumors have been spreading about the couple's relationship, with many claiming they're in a 'transactional contractual relationship'. Now, an ex-staffer has had his say.

“Reporters have suggested that, I’ve never seen a contract," Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Donald Trump’s White House director of communications in 2017 said on the Daily Beast’s The Daily Beast Podcast.

"Reporters have said there’s a deal with them and that there’s an understanding and she’s accustomed to a certain lifestyle and he’s making sure that she gets that lifestyle."

Advert

“If you’re asking me point blank, ‘Have I seen a contract between them?’ I have not seen a contract," the former staffer confirmed.

Anthony Scaramucci appeared on the Daily Beast podcast (Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

From observing the couple 'in 2016 and 17 and even in the later part of 2015,' Scaramucci added: "Do they act like they’re in a transactional contractual relationship?" to which he answered his own question, claiming 'they do,' in his opinion.

“I have not seen that prima facie though, so I’m just giving you my third-party hearsay observation."

Melania has continuously defended her relationship with the president.

When they first met in New York, Melania was 28 years old, while the now-POTUS was 52.

"You know, the people, they don't know me," she told ABC News in 1999. "You can't sleep or to hug or to talk with beautiful things, with beautiful apartment, beautiful plane, beautiful cars, beautiful houses, you can't do that.

"If somebody said, 'You're with the man because he's rich and famous,' they don't know me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Scaramucci said that he 'got along' with Melania, saying she was 'really down to earth'.

"She's stubborn, she's down to earth, and she's loyal," he added.

Melania was last seen with her husband publicly at the World Cup Final (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Previously, journalist Joanna Coles stated on The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast that Melania has made 'approximately 14 to 16 public appearances this year'.

Michelle Obama, however, had made 100+ public appearances a year during her time as first lady, by the side of Barack Obama.

Melania was last seen in public with her husband in mid-July, as they attended the World Cup Final in New Jersey.

However, it doesn't stop Trump speaking about his wife during public appearances.

During a recent speech in Las Vegas, the president went on to sing his wife's praises, claiming her film, Melania: Twenty Days to History is the 'number one movie of the year,' despite having no stats to back up his claim.

Elsewhere, he claimed that his wife 'hated' when he imitates women weightlifters, telling him it's not 'presidential,' just like she's previously said of his dance moves.

"I said, 'Well, it may not be presidential, but I won the election in a land slide, so I don't know," he told the crowd.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.