Ex-Trump staffer addresses claims Donald and Melania Trump have a relationship 'contract'
Home>News>US News

Ex-Trump staffer addresses claims Donald and Melania Trump have a relationship 'contract'

Melania has been defending her relationship with the president since they met in 1998

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: