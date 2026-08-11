Shake Shack responds to customers claiming they were charged more for declining to tip
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Shake Shack responds to customers claiming they were charged more for declining to tip

Shake Shack the price change was a 'kiosk error' rather than a restaurant-wide policy

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Social Media, Food and Drink, Tipping, Money

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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