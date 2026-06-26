TikTok users can buy Mountain Dew cans for just 5c - but only for special three-day period

Real life stories, viral dances, and now Mountain Dew 5 cent bundles - TikTok really does have it all.

It's always nice to have a refreshing drink to keep you going while you lose track of time scrolling through videos, and Mountain Dew is doing the lord's work by offering such a beverage for just 5 cents on TikTok Shop. I'd hazard a guess that anyone using TikTok has never seen a drink that cheap before.

There's a good reason the cans cost so little though, as the drinks company announced the special edition drinks to mark nearly eighty years since it first arrived on shelves after being born in Tennessee in 1948.

The cans feature a design 'inspired by the brand’s heritage story', which involves two brothers who had a bold citrus recipe and a dream, while the price tag is described as being a 'nostalgic' nod to the time of its creation.

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Why get regular cans when you could get a commemorative one for just 5 cents? ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mountain Dew fans - along with anyone who loves a good deal - will no doubt be keen to stock up on the 5 cent cans, but there is a catch. In honor of the year Mountain Dew was created, there are only 1,948 cans available on TikTok Shop, and customers only have three days to get their hands on them.

The cans come as part of a bundle, which also includes a 10-pack of Mountain Dew mini cans, but they're limited to one bundle per person.

The sale begins on June 29 and runs until July 1, but the exact quantity of cans available each day will only be announced by Mountain Dew on its Instagram Story each day at noon, so you've got to be paying attention!





Michael Smith, VP of Marketing for Mountain Dew, PepsiCo Beverages US, said in a press release: "Since 1948, Mountain Dew has been defined by bold spirit, unrelentless grit and ambitious energy – qualities that continue to drive the brand forward today. This commemorative can is about bringing that origin story to life, paying homage to our roots as an American Original and giving fans a meaningful way to celebrate Dew history.”

Sure, you could just run to the store and buy your regular Mountain Dew cans at their regular price, but where's the fun in that? Do a little online shopping, snag a deal, and brag to your friends while drinking from your commemorative can that 'it only cost 5 CENTS'!