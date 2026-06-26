TikTok users can buy Mountain Dew cans for just 5c - but only for special three-day period
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TikTok users can buy Mountain Dew cans for just 5c - but only for special three-day period

There are limited numbers of the cans available, and there's one place to look to see how many are left

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

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Featured Image Credit: PepsiCo

Topics: Food and Drink, Shopping, Money

Emily Brown
Emily Brown

Emily Brown is UNILAD Editorial Lead at LADbible Group. She first began delivering news when she was just 11 years old - with a paper route - before graduating with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University. Emily joined UNILAD in 2018 to cover breaking news, trending stories and longer form features. She went on to become Community Desk Lead, commissioning and writing human interest stories from across the globe, before moving to the role of Editorial Lead. Emily now works alongside the UNILAD Editor to ensure the page delivers accurate, interesting and high quality content.

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