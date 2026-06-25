The FDA has recalled more than ten cheese products across the US after one person has died and eight have been hospitalized following a 'fatal' contamination.

The administration has released a full list of the infected products, which are sold by Clover Hill Dairy, and issued an urgent warning to those who have purchased the cheese in recent weeks.

But according to the FDA, the contamination may stretch back years, after samples from those who fell ill were collected between March 2023 and May 2026, pointing to a multi-year problem.

Clover Hill Dairy is now recalling all of its branded cheese over a Listeria contamination that has been linked to the death of one person and the hospitalization of eight others.

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In a statement, the FDA warned: "Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems.

One person has died following the outbreak. (Shlagel Farms)

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women."

Symptoms usually appear within two weeks of eating contaminated food but can start the same day or take as long as 10 weeks, as per the administration.

They further urged consumers 'to check the manufacturer information on packages, if available'.

The full list of cheese products made by the brand that have been recalled include:

Soft Cuajada in Brine (5-gallon bucket (30-lbs), 2-gallon bucket (14-lbs))

Soft Cuajada, vacuum sealed (5-lb bags, 2.5-lb clam shell, 0.90-lb (14-oz) clam shell)

Cuajada, vacuum sealed (30-lb boxes)

Ricotta/Requeson (5-gallon bucket (40-lbs), 2-gallon bucket (18-lbs), 2.5-lb tubs, 1-lb clam shell)

Soft Ricotta w/Jalapeños (Requeson con chile)

Soft Cuajada Crumbs

Numerous products are on the recall list. (WASHINGTON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT)

Mild Cheese Varieties - Yummy Cheddar, White Cheddar, White Colby, Monterey Jack, Marble Jack (1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lbs, 5-lbs, 40-lbs)

Mild Cheese Varieties - Snack Pack Assorted Regular Mild Stix White Colby, Marble Jack, Yummy Cheddar (Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz))

Mild Cheese Varieties - 3-in-A-Pack Assorted White Colby, Marble Jack, Yummy Cheddar (Approx. 0.20-lbs (3.2-oz))

Mild Cheese Varieties - Fresh Cheddar Curd (0.75-lb box, 1.50-lb box)

Sharp Cheese Varieties - Cheddar, Yummy Cheddar, White Cheddar, Monterey Jack (1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lbs, 5-lbs)

Sharp Cheese Snack Pack Sharp Stix White or Yellow (Regular size Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz))

Flavored Cheese - Horseradish (1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb)

Flavored Cheese - Old Bay Cheddar (1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb)

The organism can be fatal. (Getty Stock Images)

Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Sizzlin Colby with Habanero Peppers (1/2-lb, 1-lb, 2.5-lb, 5-lb, 40-lb)

Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - Snack Pack Assorted Pepperjack Stix - Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper Jack (Regular size Approx 0.40-lbs (6.4-oz))

Pepper Jack Cheese Varieties - 3-in-a-Pack Assorted Jalapeno Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Sizzlin Colby (Approx. 0.20-lbs (3.2-oz))

Smoked Cheddar Cheese Varieties - Cheddar, White Cheddar (1/2-lb, 1-lb)

Smoked Pepper Cheese Varieties - Jalapeno Cheddar (1/2-lb pieces, 1-lb pieces)

Shoppers have been asked to return these items to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In a statement, Clover Hill Dairy wrote: "The board and staff members sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hardships caused by this recall, and we sincerely hope to correct this problem as soon as it is safely possible.

"Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to serving our valued customers again in the near future."