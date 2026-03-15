The FDA has issued an urgent health warning and recall on batches of cream cheese, advising customers that there is a serious health risk on the batch.

This health warning was a class I recall, which is the highest and most urgent that they have.

According to the FDA, a class I is issued when 'there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death'.

Several flavours of the Made Fresh Salads' cream cheese have been affected by the recall.

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An initial recall was put out on February 20 after it emerged that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA has said according to a report in Newsweek.

This can cause potentially fatal infections in people who are immunocompromised.

One of the affected products (FDA)

However, the recall was upgraded on March 11.

The products affected by the recall are in 5lb white plastic tubs, and have a Made Fresh Salads label.

The FDA has reported that these products were distributed in the Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and New York City areas at distributors and retail stores.

Products affected by the recall have expiry dates through to February 27.

The following flavours have been recalled: Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese, Caramel Cream Cheese, Blueberry Cream Cheese, Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese, Lox Cream Cheese, Scallion Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese, Vegetable Cream Cheese, Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese, Whipped Cream Cheese, and Tofu Whipped.

The FDA issued a recall following a routine sampling.

Another of the affected products (FDA)

This found that the food could potentially be contaminated when the investigation 'revealed that a part of the mixer used to manufacture finished products' had been contaminated with the listeria bacteria.

FDA reports have said that Made Fresh Salads have now taken the mixer in question out of service, so it is no longer being used in their production.

A listeria infection can lead to symptoms such as a headache, nausea, diarrhoea, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain, with symptoms usually beginning to manifest after a couple of weeks.

While symptoms might be mild for some people, the infection can be dangerous to people who have a weakened immune system.

In extreme cases, it can also lead to sepsis, pneumonia, and inflammation in the brain and spinal chord, according to Cleveland Clinic.

While it is not contagious, it is spread through contaminated foods, which includes dairy products.