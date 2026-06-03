Sometimes, you just can't beat a good old-fashioned sandwich, with The National Institute of Health reporting that nearly 47% of all Americans eat at least one sandwich each day.

But scientists have bad news if you're one of them, especially if you're using white bread.

Gary Brecka, a human biologist, 'professional biohacker' and co-founder of the 10X Health System has given a stark warning for anyone who likes to indulge.

Brecka widely known for his work in with the "methylation movement," focusing on epigenetics, DNA testing, and functional medicine to optimize human lifespan, physical performance, and health.

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Bleaching agents are used in white bread manufacturing primarily to remove the natural yellowish pigments (Getty stock image)

"The whiter the bread, the faster you’re dead"

Speaking on George Janko's podcast, Brecka bluntly said: "The whiter the bread, the faster you’re dead.”

Brecka was referring to the chemicals that are used for bleaching flour in most commercial bakeries across the USA, which are listed as 'toxic' by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

He said: "The only bread I eat is sourdough, because the whiter the bread, the faster you’re dead. So white bread is enriched with bleach flour. Actual bleach."

Host George responds: "Dude, it sounds like a joke. When you hear this out loud, it sounds like there's somebody in the kitchen asking, 'how do we kill these kids?'

"And they're like, they are getting too old. Let's try bleach."

Brecka responds: "That’s right, the money is in the food leading to medicine, right? You don’t want to create sudden death.

"You want to create a long, agonising, chronic condition that you can manage.

"You want to create inflammation so you can manage it with an anti-inflammatory, you want to create a gut dysbiosis so you can manage the mental illness that comes from that."

According to the National Institute of Health, "Gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the microbial makeup of your digestive tract, is closely tied to mental health through the bidirectional gut-brain axis.

"This imbalance triggers neuroinflammation and disrupts neurotransmitter production (like serotonin and GABA), potentially worsening conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic fatigue."

Is there bleach in white bread?

Commercial bakeries in the USA regularly use flour treated with chemical agents like benzoyl peroxide or chlorine gas to accelerate the aging process and artificially whiten the grain. (Getty stock image)

Commercial bakeries in the USA regularly use flour treated with chemical agents like benzoyl peroxide or chlorine gas. Bleaching agents are used in white bread manufacturing primarily to remove the natural yellowish pigments in milled flour (xanthophyll) and to rapidly "age" the dough.

This chemical process accelerates gluten development, producing a softer texture and a uniform, bright white crumb highly desired in mass-produced bread. In Europe, this process is banned.

According to the National Institute of Health, many commercial white breads in America are classified as ultra-processed.

Not only is the grain stripped of its nutrient-rich bran and germ, but manufacturers often add extra ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, extra salt, and dough conditioners to extend shelf life and enhance texture.