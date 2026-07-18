A certified criminal with a colorful past full of convictions, has revealed exactly what you should do to avoid being a victim to someone like her.

Jennifer Gomez admits having made a career out of being a 'cat burglar', and according to her, she picked up quite a few tricks and tips.

However, she's now using her superpowers for good, and has become a social media influencer who shares her safeguarding advice for all to see.

Her latest safety video, which was posted on her TikTok account, @JenJenGomez2.0, revealed how you should personally protect yourself from people who might want to cause you harm and rob your things.

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In the caption, she wrote: "STOP DOING THESE THINGS! YOU can protect yourself right now! I learned a lot during my time in prison, I'm here to pass it along to all of you!"

Jennifer Gomez said to make sure your car security is fixed (Getty Stock Images)

She explained as the clip began that she has 'spent 10 years in prison for being a cat burglar with really, really bad people', and added: “I’m going to tell you, right now, three things that you can do that are going to help you."

Gomez kicked things off with her first tip, which is her number one thing to implement to keep yourself safe.

For this one, it's all about your vehicle's locking system.

“You need to set the feature in your car to where if you unlock with your [key] fob or you walk up and it unlocks automatically that it only unlocks the driver side door, and in order to unlock the rest of the car you need to actually, physically [press] unlock twice,” Gomez, said.

This is allegedly because robbers are likely to break into a person's car via the passenger side, so if you can unlock only the driver's door, it stops them from being able to slip in as you unlock the car.

Don't be distracted (Getty Stock Images)

As for giving them more opportunities to surprise you by looting your car as you unpack your groceries in the boot of your car... it's time to 'stop', says Gomez.

“Stop doing that!” the former criminal said. “Most of the time, there are cars parked next to you. And, whether you know it or not, it’s not always the scary white van with dark tinted windows and a sliding door that’s gonna get you.”

Plus, she explained that people are less likely to see what's happening to you if you are parked between two cars which obscure the view.

What you can do to minimize your chances of being robbed is to quickly deposit your bags in the back.

“As you start getting closer to your car, open your trunk…and put your bags back there even if it’s not a lot of stuff,” said Gomez. "That’s more visibility and eyeballs on you if you’re out in the actual row, where people are parking and moving about."

Lastly, stay alert.

The ex-con revealed that 'a distracted person is better than a weak person' in the eyes of a criminal, as she explained in the clip: “The majority of attackers go for a distracted person because the element of surprise is the No. 1 advantage for a criminal — any criminal.

"Attackers don’t want you looking at them, they don’t want the chance that you can identify them in a line up [or] make a big hoopla before they even get to you because you sense there’s something creepy going on or you got scared.”

She advised anyone to make eye contact with anyone 'who makes you feel that they’re not right', to avoid being distracted, and to keep your head on a 'swivel'.

“You're the first line of defense for your family when you are out in public. You have to be aware," she added.

Her viewers online were quick to take on board her points, with one writing: " Girl I’m paranoid now but thx."

Another said: " Yes!!! I only unlock the driver side."