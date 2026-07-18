Bodycam footage shows The View host Sunny Hostin trying to talk cops out of busting son for trespassing

The View co-host Sunny Hostin attempted to talk police out of issuing her son a trespassing citation, according to newly released bodycam footage.

Gabriel Hostin, 24, was stopped by cops last month along Metro-North Railroad tracks in Westchester County, New York, over 'criminal trespassing'.

He was 'on the right-of-way of the active railroad tracks, in violation of the posted no trespassing signs', according to court records seen by various outlets.

Gabriel told police that he was on a run when he noticed the gates near the track were open.

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Hostin was on a call with her son when he was spoken to by officials, before the TV presenter came down to the scene to assist.

In the bodycam footage, The View presenter could be heard saying: "My name is Sunny Hostin and I’m one of the co-hosts of The View and I’m a former federal prosecutor. That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate, he doesn’t have a criminal record."

The View host pleaded with officers (MTA)

The 57-year-old presenter added to officers: "I’m a former federal prosecutor. He knows. He’s a Harvard grad who teaches 4th grade geometry to South Bronx kids.

"He’s not a kid who’s ever in trouble. It’s an innocent mistake."

Hostin then pleaded with the police, asking if it was 'necessary' to detain her son. The police, in unison, said: "Yes."

"What happens if you didn’t do it?" Gabriel could then be heard saying, which lead to the police officers at the scene saying their 'hands were tied'.

"Because it is an arrestable offense. I want to make that clear, okay? Where you were on the tracks is an arrestable offense," one cop added.

Another officer then continued: "We’re dimming it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way, you weren’t in the gauge or anything, which is the middle area where the tracks were on.

"And you’ve been very cooperative with us and you have a good background, everything like that. We know you’re not a criminal or anything like that but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere."

Gabriel Hostin was on a jog (MTA)

Hostin, who is now legally representing her son, claimed Gabriel had 'no intent to trespass' and has asked the prosecutor to dismiss the violation.

She wrote in a letter obtained by TMZ: "The continued prosecution of this violation — arising from an honest mistake — serves neither the interests of justice nor the public interest.

"Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community."

UNILAD has reached out to Hostin's representatives for comment.