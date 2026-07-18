Bodycam footage shows The View host Sunny Hostin trying to talk cops out of busting son for trespassing
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Bodycam footage shows The View host Sunny Hostin trying to talk cops out of busting son for trespassing

Sunny Hostin pleaded with officers as her son was issued a citation last month

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: MTA

Topics: The View, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones