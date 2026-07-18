Real Madrid left-back Marc Cucurella has made an unusual promise ahead of Spain's World Cup final against Argentina, vowing to get a tattoo of his national team manager's face if La Roja lift the trophy.

Cucurella has played every minute of the tournament so far for Spain, according to talkSPORT, helping his side reach their first World Cup final since winning the competition back in 2010. Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Argentina, the 27-year-old made his intentions clear.

"If we win the World Cup, I will tattoo Luis de la Fuente's face on my body," Cucurella said.

Spain demolished France in the semi final of the World Cup (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How did Spain reach the World Cup final?

Spain booked their place in the final after a comfortable run through the knockout stages, needing only a late strike to see off Belgium before cruising past Portugal and then France in the semi-final, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealing their win over Kylian Mbappe's side.

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Argentina, meanwhile, have had a slightly rockier path to the final, relying on late goals to get past Egypt, Switzerland and England, the latter of which suffered a heartbreaking exit after Argentina scored twice in the closing stages.

Heading into Sunday's final, Spain are considered slight favorites over Lionel Messi's Argentina side, based on their more dominant performances throughout the tournament.

Marc Curcurella said he would get a tattoo of his manager's face if Spain won the World Cup (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Would Marc Cucurella really get a tattoo of his manager's face?

Should Spain win and Cucurella follow through on his promise, he'll still need to decide exactly where on his body to place the tattoo of manager Luis de la Fuente.

Strangely, the defender may find some comfort in the fact that it has nothing to do with his former club Barcelona, given his previous comments on the subject. "I prefer being bald than having a tattoo of the Barcelona badge," Cucurella had said previously.

For now, though, Cucurella insists his focus remains entirely on the game itself rather than any potential tattoo appointment waiting for him afterward.

Spain are aiming to win their second-ever World Cup title, and Cucurella, who only recently completed his move to Real Madrid, will be hoping to play a central role in helping his country get their hands on the trophy once again.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is set to kick off on Sunday, July 19 at 8pm BST.