A British grandad died of prostate cancer after healthcare professionals apparently failed to recognize the obvious symptoms for nine years.

Terry Adams first went to his doctor in 2012 aged 55, with initial symptoms including pain in his lower back and legs, as well as urinary problems.

A blood test confirmed he was likely to have the deadly disease, so Terry was set to have further checks.

A consultant urologist wrote to Terry's doctor surgery advising that he needed an urgent prostate biopsy, but no further action was taken, according to his family.

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Terry was not made aware of the letter and the biopsy was never arranged for him.

In the years that followed, his prostate was not properly investigated, and his PSA level was not re-checked despite him going for further medical appointments complaining of symptoms.

In 2021, some nine years after Terry first reported symptoms, the grandfather was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Terry Adams pictured with his wife Diane (SWNS)

Urinary problems and pain in the back and legs

Terry's wife, Diane, 67, said: "When he started experiencing issues Terry thought he was doing the right thing by seeking medical advice.

"However, at no stage was he led to believe there was anything serious and he may have cancer.

“What hurts the most is knowing this didn’t need to be how things turned out.

“It was unbearable for us to see his suffering and not be able to do anything.

“Terry was my best friend and soul mate."

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer for US men (UNILAD)

Following his diagnosis in December 2021, Terry was forced to retire from his job as a security guard due to the pain the cancer was causing him.

Terry sadly passed away in September 2024 aged 68.

Diane continued: "Prostate cancer took so much from Terry.

"He went from working, providing for his family and enjoying time with us all to being in constant pain and relying on others for almost everything. It completely changed our lives.

Terry Adams died in September 2024 (SWNS)

“At his first oncology appointment Terry was asked why he didn't attend for a biopsy as at that time the cancer would have been localised and would’ve been cured.

"However, Terry didn’t have any knowledge of this information and when he obtained his medical records from his GP surgery, there was no mention that a biopsy was needed."

Two GPs, who Terry had appointments with, have since admitted a breach of duty.

Rebecca Tramaseur, an expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Terry's family, said it was concerning that 'key signs of the disease' were not 'acted upon'.

Symptoms of early prostate cancer

As per Mayo Clinic, symptoms of early prostate cancer include:

Blood in the urine, which might make the urine look pink, red or cola-colored

Blood in the semen

Needing to urinate more often

Trouble getting started when trying to urinate

Waking up to urinate more often at night

Advanced prostate cancer symptoms

The health site states that more advanced prostate cancer can develop differently. Potential symptoms include: