MorningStar Farms has been forced to recall two of its products due to possible traces of plastic in the food.

It's not uncommon for food items to be recalled. Just last month the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that De Dios' Ice Pops had to be recalled because inspectors found that 'existing manufacturing processes required improvements to prevent allergen cross-contact'.

This means the products could contain traces of ingredients which are not listed on the food label, meaning it could be dangerous to consume.

Meanwhile there have also recently been fears of a salmonella outbreak, forcing the likes of Walmart and Aldi to recall a number of products.

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Items like popcorn, pizzas, and cheeses were all affected by the recall.

Why food is recalled

The FDA often recall food products (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Products have to be removed from market shelves if they are in violation of the FDA's regulations. It's also key that customers who may have already purchased the product are aware.

"FDA regulates all foods except meat, poultry, and processed egg products, which are regulated by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)," it explains on its website.

"It is important that consumers be aware of recalls because recalled foods may cause injury or illness, especially for people who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems because of chronic illness or medical treatment," the FDA goes on.

MorningStar Farms recall

The company has recalled its vegan sausage patties (MorningStar Farms)

The FDA has announced that the company is voluntarily recalling two of its plant-based products. The shared the news of June 22.

MorningStar Farms' items are sold in the US, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico in stores like Walmart and Target.

The products are Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets (10.5 oz) and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties (8 oz). The affected nuggets have a UPC code of 000 28989 10110 5, while the UPC for the patties is 000 28989 10094 8.

No other MorningStar Farms products are affected by the recall.

The FDA states: "People who purchased affected product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund.

"Consumers can contact Consumer Affairs Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM EST, by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837."

Where to find out information about food recalls

Some of MorningStar Farms' Veggie Chik'n nuggets have been recalled too (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As well as the FDA, people can find out information about product recalls through public warnings, other government agencies such as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The recalling firm will also inform customers. The FDA states: "The company that initiated the product removal issues a recall notice to their direct customers.

"These notices contain information to help customers identify recalled foods, including the product name, size and type of packaging, Universal Product Code (UPC), product codes, such as lot codes, sellby, or use-by dates, pictures of the packaging and labels, and distribution information (i.e., the states and/or stores in which they were sold)."