Record-breaking climber Jake Whisenant dies after tragic accident aged 30

Record-breaking climber Jake Whisenant has tragically died aged 30 following an accident in California’s Sierra Nevada, as tributes pour in.

Whisenant, who made history with his speed climbs on Yosemite’s El Capitan, died on August 3, authorities confirmed.

No further details have been released about the death of the 30-year-old, who was from Mammoth Lakes in California.

He first made headlines in 2024 following the Yosemite National Park landmark feat, which he completed with fellow climber Brant Hysell.

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The peak towers 3,000ft above the ground, and boasts the world’s tallest exposed vertical granite face.

Writing after the historic day, Whisenant said: "A truly magical day that I'll never forget.

"We both tapped into a flow state, fully committed to our plan, and most importantly had an absolute blast on our favorite rock.

No further details have been released about the death of the historic climber. (Instagram/@jake.doubleyew)

"We had perfect weather for a shirtless ascent and the entire route to ourselves."

The pair completed the climbing route in just two hours, 55 minutes and 32 seconds, smashing the previous speed record set by Yuji Hirayama and Nick Fowler by almost 10 minutes.

Following the tragic accident, tributes to the climber have since poured in on social media.

Bailee Moore, Whisenant's 'lifelong friend', wrote: "It is with an impossibly heavy heart that I share the passing of my lifelong friend and confidant - Jacob Daniel Whisenant.

"Our family is absolutely devastated by this news but find solace in the fact that Jake died doing what he loves in the beautiful Sierra Nevada."

Another added: "I spent the whole day crying."

As a third said: "Jake was one of my favorite people in the world.

"Many of my favorite days in the mountains were with him I so admired his strength, his grace, his thoughtfulness, and relentless optimism. Can't believe he's gone."

Tributes from friends and fans have poured in. (Instagram/@jake.doubleyew)

The 30-year-old regularly documented his climbing adventures on Instagram for his fascinated fans, with his most recent posts from the Sierra Nevada shared as recently as July 15.

Noah Fox, who also scaled El Capitan with Whisenant in May, said: "I had the privilege of climbing with Jake these past few months and these are memories I will cherish for the rest of my life."

In one of his final social media posts, Whisenant documented a recent trip to the Kings-Kern Divide, a six-mile long climb in California, where he also spent four days skiing, all while sleeping alone in 'raw, rugged, classic High Sierra terrain'.

He wrote of the experience: "I had a truly life enhancing experience out there, gaining confidence with each new ridge scrambled, basin traversed, and ski line descended.

"By the end of my short stay, I summited [eight] 13,500+ peaks via new to me scrambles, and skied a fun line off each."

He added: "I felt sad hiking out, wishing for more time to explore and enjoy the simple mountain lifestyle."

UNILAD has reached out to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office for comment.