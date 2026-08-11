Chilling comment Trump made to Air Force One reporters after 'hiding in catering truck' to escape threat
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Chilling comment Trump made to Air Force One reporters after 'hiding in catering truck' to escape threat

Donald Trump's team came up with the plan because of fears of an Iranian threat in Turkey

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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