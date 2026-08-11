Prophet of Doom psychic’s bold prediction for 2028 election

A psychic has shared his predictions for the 2028 elections alongside whether 'Trump will survive the presidency'.

Donald Trump's presidency has certainly been anything but drama free.

From multiple assassination attempts on the president's life, to a surprise alliance forming with none other than Cardi-B. Oh and his approval ratings making history for being so bad.

He's also maintained that he's somehow got a chance at running for president for a third term - sharing a bizarre AI 2028 poster to his Truth Social account in recent days - despite the laws which stand in his way.

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So, what does the future have in store for the POTUS?

Well, in a post to YouTube in May earlier this year, psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker confirmed he believes Trump 'will survive the presidency'. I guess that's a good start for Trump at least?

Hamilton-Parker then dived into Trump's political future.

Not too shabby for Trump (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

The 'Prophet of Doom's' predictions for the 2028 elections

The psychic commented: "I said he’d have three attempts on his life. That has happened. There might even be more and I’m sure there’s many, many been thwarted that we’ve never seen before."

He then added he believes Trump will even 'move onto a third term eventually'.

Alas, while it may be looking good for Trump's presidential reign and survival, that doesn't mean he can breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

In a more recent post to his profile, the psychic shared a 'danger' warning to the POTUS and 'the signs' he's 'seeing now' for August.

Craig Hamilton-Parker successfully predicted the 2016 elections (YouTube/ Craig Hamilton-Parker)

The psychic's warning of 'danger to life to not only Trump'

Hamilton-Parker explained he had 'a dream of President Trump in a panic room – one of those rooms you lock yourself in if there's been an attack'.

"I thought, ‘That seemed to come out of absolutely nowhere’. And when dreams come like that, I have to think, ‘Why is my unconscious throwing that to me?’," he continued.

Trump wasn't alone either, Hamilton-Parker revealing vice president JD Vance was also in the panic room, alongside various US politicians and high administrative officials.

The psychic dispelled the notion the bunker was a sign of 'a nuclear war' however, he stressed the 'symbolic' significance his dreams tend to hold.

He continued: "It made me feel that there's a really high risk, right now, and danger to life, to not only Trump but other members of the American administration generally."

But how does this fit with his May prediction?

Not so great for Trump (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Well, the psychic believes there's 'going to be a new wave of attacks from Iran on the American politicians'.

"We already know that Trump and America generally is planning something big there in Iran now. And the Iranians have already said, 'We're going to get you, you'll be horrified by what we'll do to you. We'll get you, Trump,' and things like that," he said.

However, drawing back to his May prediction of Trump 'surviving the presidency,' Hamilton-Parker noted while he has 'a nasty feeling that somebody is going to get through,' he doesn't believe they'll 'get Trump'.

Alas, he does think they 'might get somebody else' either 'connected with the Trump family' or 'top politicians'.