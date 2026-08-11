DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Sophie Cunningham ‘white privilege’ accusations after hard foul
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DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Sophie Cunningham ‘white privilege’ accusations after hard foul

The Chicago Sky player was asked to clarify to the post

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Sport, Basketball

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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