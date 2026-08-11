Trump makes FIFA future prediction after Infantino controversy with clear warning
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Trump makes FIFA future prediction after Infantino controversy with clear warning

The U.S. leader defended the FIFA boss amid backlash to the future plans for the World Cup

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, World Cup, Donald Trump

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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