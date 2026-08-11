Trump makes FIFA future prediction after Infantino controversy with clear warning

Donald Trump has defended FIFA president Gianni Infantino, warning that it would be a ‘terrible mistake’ if they let him go.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Monday evening, Trump said FIFA would ‘never be successful or profitable’ without Infantino.

“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino.

“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

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Infantino found himself at the center of controversy after it emerged that FIFA is proposing to create a new $20 billion company ahead of the 2030 World Cup. Through this it will sell stakes to private investors, with Josh Kushner's firm leading the deal.

The severe backlash stems from accusations that FIFA is prioritising commercial interests over the traditions of football.

Trump’s statement came amid the release of a collective statement released by the governing bodies for football across Europe, North and Central America and the Caribbean, and Asia, slamming the FIFA President.

Infantino at the Argentina v Spain final (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

The associations have collectively accused FIFA of a 'fundamental breach of trust' as well as 'deception' in the direct statement, following it's handling of the proposed plans to sell a stake in the World Cup.

They noted that the controversial investment plans raise serious questions about football's leadership, noting that it is for 'the fans, the clubs, the Member Associations and every institution entrusted with safeguarding its future'.

The letter reads: "Football is the world’s greatest shared passion. It belongs to no individual and no institution. It is in that spirit, as confederations representing its members, that we speak collectively today."

The presidents together added: "This is about something more fundamental [than money]: the integrity of the game, and the integrity of those elected to lead it.

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding - or demanding - power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it.

“When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned."

The Spanish team won the 2026 World Cup (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The letter claimed that while FIFA has apologized for 'failure of communication', they believe 'what football witnessed was a failure of judgment'.

It continued: "It did not acknowledge that the proposal itself was inherently wrong. There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgment - not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve."

Addressing FIFA directly, they concluded: "There is silence where there should be accountability, distance where there should be openness.

"These are not the qualities football deserves in its leadership. That is why we have taken this stance: not lightly and not alone, but together, and out of duty to the game we serve.

"Football’s strength has always been its unity. We call for that unity to be honoured now, for leadership that serves football, not seeks to command it."