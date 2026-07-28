An investigation has been launched into FIFA's connection with US president Donald Trump and his administration, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino summoned to appear before Congress.

The US House Judiciary Committee has summoned Infantino to address what they allege to be 'FIFA’s sustained campaign to secure special favors from President Trump, including the dismissal of high-profile corruption cases involving hundreds of millions of dollars tied to FIFA, all while American consumers were gouged by exorbitant World Cup ticket prices'.

Before the World Cup, FIFA and Infantino came under backlash for awarding the World Cup Peace Prize to Donald Trump, an award to recognize exceptional actions for peace and unity.

Then, Trump's involvement in the suspension of United States striker Folarin Balogun's suspension on his red card one match ban became a huge talking point, with the POTUS admitting to speaking to Infantino about the matter.

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Trump and Infantino presented the World Cup trophy to Spain together (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

In addition to this, the letter from Democrat Jamie Raskin - the most senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee - also mentioned the renting of office space at Trump Tower. In July 2025, the governing body announced they had opened an office in Trump Tower in New York City.

Now, the Committee has launched an investigation which alleges 'mounting evidence of potential corruption and a possible quid pro quo between FIFA and the Trump Administration,' and requests that documents and information relating to the investigation are submitted by 10pm BST on August 9.

UNILAD has contacted FIFA for comment.

Infantino also received backlash following his recent Instagram post, which consisted of 15 slides accusing critics of spreading 'hate and false rumors' surrounding the World Cup.

In part of the statement, he penned: "To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens, spreading hate and false rumors, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines, organizing, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world."

Trump and FIFA's ties came under scrutiny after Folarin Balogun dodged a suspension after a red card (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Towards the end, he penned that FIFA 'couldn't be more proud or emotional witnessing moments of love, joy, and unity'.

"To those spending their time and energy hating us, please take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray, or watch a football match and truly observe the faces, the eyes, the emotion," the statement continued.

Seemingly addressing the situation surrounding Folarin Balogun, he added: "Indeed, 'arguable referees' decisions or 'strange' disciplinary rulings such as potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide.

"It's curious that the same countries employing these practises are the ones criticising. This FIFA World Cup celebrated humanity at its best."

Despite FIFA and Infantino turning off comments on the post, it has received criticism on other social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter.

La Liga president Javier Tebas was one of these, as he called the post 'a pathetic message'.

"When a leader dedicates an entire message to disqualifying those who exercise legitimate scrutiny, it's inevitable to wonder... why precisely now? Is there something that explains such a defensive tone? Is something happening that we don't know about?" he questioned.