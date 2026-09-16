Couple heartbroken after dog mistakenly euthanized during vet visit
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Couple heartbroken after dog mistakenly euthanized during vet visit

Cody and Amy Zylks had just said goodbye to their older dog before Lilly was mistakenly killed

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: News Channel 8

Topics: US News, Dogs, Animals

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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