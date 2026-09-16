NBC reporter Eliana Moreno's harrowing final words before fatal helicopter crash that killed three
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NBC reporter Eliana Moreno's harrowing final words before fatal helicopter crash that killed three

The NewsChopper4 lost altitude and plummeted to the ground while reporting on a fatal bus crash

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@‌eli_in_the_heli

Topics: US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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