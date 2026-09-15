Body language expert breaks down Jensen Huang's 'interesting' reaction to Trump's sudden phone call
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Body language expert breaks down Jensen Huang's 'interesting' reaction to Trump's sudden phone call

Foot taps, tongue pokes, and flattery: a behavioral analyst broke down Jensen Huang’s reaction to Donald Trump on speakerphone.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Donald Trump

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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