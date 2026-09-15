Beauty influencer born without arms or legs details the harsh reality of dating before she met her husband

A beauty influencer with no limbs has detailed the harsh reality of dating prior to meeting her husband, who she's been married to for five years.

27-year-old Briel Adams-Wheatley was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to parents who tried to have an abortion too late.

She was diagnosed with Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition which meant that she was born without any of her limbs.

Briel's parents abandoned her as a child and she was later adopted by a family in Utah.

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The content creator grew up as man before transitioning into a woman a few years ago.

These days, Briel shares content online with her husband Adam, and she recently appeared on ITV's This Morning in the UK to discuss her story.

Prior to matching with Adam on Tinder in 2020, the dating scene was extremely difficult for Briel, which made her realize how special her husband is.

"For our first date, Adam took me to a coffee shop. Originally when guys asked me to go on dates, it was just a 'Let's go to the parking lot and chat' and maybe something will happen.

"With Adam, it was completely different, I could totally sense it and feel that right off the bat."

Having been raised as a man, Briel has often been asked how her husband dealt with the news of her transition, given they married beforehand.

In a video, she explained: "I started my transition a year after we got married, right?”

Adam said: “I think so, but you told me way before everybody else.”

Briel then continued: “Yeah, I had also told him a little bit before we got married, too that I was having feelings about it, but I just wasn't sure if it was something I was comfortable with, actually fully going into and just keeping suppressed. And if he was comfortable with it and everything.

Briel and Adam have been married for five years (Instagram/@nolimbs)

“But Adam was the first person to know before everyone. And I waited a few months before I did it publicly as well.

"I already started a few things behind the scenes.”

Adam stated he ‘couldn't care less’ about Briel's transition, before adding: “I'm very happy that she found who she is. And I've seen a big difference in her happiness and confidence and everything.

"But I mean, I fell in love with her and not what she was, just who she was.”