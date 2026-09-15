Beauty influencer born without arms or legs details the harsh reality of dating before she met her husband
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Beauty influencer born without arms or legs details the harsh reality of dating before she met her husband

Ahead of that first date, Briel Adams-Wheatley knew things were different with her now husband

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: ITV

Topics: Life, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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