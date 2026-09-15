Stranger behind Lindsay Clancy's $1.2 million fundraiser shares reason why she started it

The woman who set up the fund which has raised $1.2 million for Lindsay Clancy's parents has revealed the motivation behind her fundraising.

Brandee Mulligan has never met Lindsay Clancy, her ex-husband Patrick, or her parents, Michael and Paula Musgrove.

And without ever speaking to them, the mom-of-three from Wisconsin decided to set up a GoFundMe page for Clancy's parents last month, which has now amassed more than $1.2 million in donations.

Mulligan, 42, has now revealed the Musgraves were 'extremely grateful and overwhelmed by all the support' they have received through the donation site.

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Brandee Mulligan set up the GoFundMe page (@brandeemulligan/Instagram)

When asked why she felt compelled to set up the 'Musgrave Family Fund', she told the Post: "As a mom, like your heart just goes out to Lindsay. And I don’t want to focus too much on the Lindsay aspect of it. But I mean, it’s a huge part of it.

"Her parents have uprooted their whole life for three and a half years. They’ve given everything to this."

Michael and Paula live in Wallingford, Connecticut, where Clancy and her sister Allison Ozga were raised, but they have spent much of the last three years staying in hotels in Massachusetts so they can visit their daughter, attend hearings and support her in court.

Despite not initially telling the family she was setting up the fund, Mulligan has since spoken with Clancy's dad, who is now the sole beneficiary of the donation pot.

Clancy's parents have uprooted their lives to support her (CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

Mulligan cited the money as being there to help the family rebuild financially after being forced to uproot their lives to support their daughter, but Michael and Paula could use the money to help fund Clancy's defense if they chose to do so.

There is no law in the state of Massachusetts which says accused criminals cannot accept donations to support their legal fight against their charges.

In fact, Massachusetts is one of just 23 states in the United States without a Son of Sam law, which was brought about initially in New York after the notorious Gotham killer was offered huge sums of money from filmmakers eager to buy the rights to his life story.

Earlier this month, Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial, after the jury deadlocked 11-1, with 11 jurors said to be favoring not guilty by reason of insanity and one refusing to acquit.

She is still charged with murdering her three children, however her legal team are now seeking an acquittal while prosecutors weigh up whether to pursue a second trial.