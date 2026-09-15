Stranger behind Lindsay Clancy's $1.2 million fundraiser shares reason why she started it
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Stranger behind Lindsay Clancy's $1.2 million fundraiser shares reason why she started it

Brandee Mulligan from Wisconsin felt compelled to help Lindsay Clancy's family despite never having met them

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime, Lindsay Clancy

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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