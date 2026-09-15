Airline tells grieving mom her son died 24 hours too early to allow her to refund canceled trip
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Airline tells grieving mom her son died 24 hours too early to allow her to refund canceled trip

Tina McDermont has called for the airline to 'have a bit of heart and compassion'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kennedy

Topics: UK News, Travel

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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