Woman who became pilot at 24 breaks down what the job is really like

A female pilot has opened up about the unexpected uniform problem she faced while training as the 'only girl' in her class.

At just 24, Niamh Rosenvinge is part of a tiny minority of pilots worldwide, as women currently make up just seven percent of her profession globally.

But despite having a wholly positive experience during flight school, aside from one instructor who she admitted 'didn't think highly' of her, Niamh did encounter one unexpected problem during her training - and it had nothing to do with flying.

After achieving a first-time pass in every exam and finishing top of her class, Niamh faced a surprising obstacle - getting a uniform that actually fit her.

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Speaking with UNILAD, the 24-year-old said: "At the flight school that I went to for the last part of my training, I was upgraded from one stripe epaulettes to two striped epaulettes.

"But because my shoulders are so small, it actually didn't fit properly on my shoulder strap. So, when I was upgraded, I actually had too many stripes for the size of my shoulders."

The 24-year-old has opened up about her positive experience while training to become a commercial pilot. (Niamh Rosenvinge)

Opening up about the uniform situation more generally, Niamh added: "For men and women, I think that airlines do pay for them to be tailored.

"I know that for a lot of women, if the uniform was navy suit trousers, they would go and buy their own navy suit trousers just to fit their figure better.

"But as long as it's still within the uniform regulations, that's all okay."

And despite making up such a small percentage of the industry, Niamh admitted that she has only ever been met with 'instant respect' when telling people what she does for work.

She said: "People have that respect for you being a pilot. When I was away in Dublin doing my pilot training, I was a newly qualified pilot.

"I went down to hotel breakfast in my uniform, there were captains there, also having breakfast, from big airlines all around the world."

She joins the seven percent of female pilots around the world. (Niamh Rosenvinge)

"They've been flying for 20 plus years, but because they'd seen me, a young blonde girl in a pilot uniform, they have instant respect at breakfast," Niamh continued.

"They'd come over and shake your hand and say, 'How's your flight going today?' Or they give you that nod of respect passing in the corridor."

She also noted that when she now pays a visit to those sitting their initial exams, there's people of all ages and genders asking her for advice.

Niamh wants to be the pilot that young female trainees can look up to. (Niamh Rosenvinge)

"There might be a guy doing a military conversion, maybe someone 40 years old, doing a second career," she shared.

"And because they know I've had a good training record, guys in their 40s would be coming to me for advice - a 20-year-old girl for advice."

Niamh hopes to become a pilot that young female trainees can look up to, while challenging the stereotypes that might come with being a 'young blonde girl who likes doing her hair and makeup', and showing that it has no bearing on her ability in the cockpit.