TV host speaks out after Miriam Margolyes' 'racist' and 'embarrassing' comments towards him spark backlash

A host of UK daytime talk show This Morning has spoken about after Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes used a historical racial slur during an interview.

Andi Peters sat alongside Christine Lampard as they interviewed the 83-year-old on Thursday (3 September) to promote her upcoming new book.

While discussing accents on the ITV show, Margolyes asked Peters: "What accent would be normal for you. What are you?"

Peters, who was visibly taken aback, responded: "I'm me."

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“Well, you’re a mix, aren’t you? So you’ve got a Black daddy and a white mummy," she continued, as the 56-year-old clarified both his parents were black – while trying to diffuse the situation by jokingly asking if the makeup artist had 'used a lighter shade than normal'.

It was then that Margolyes used the dated, offensive slur, to describe his skin color.

The clip began circulating online, with fellow UK talk show host Jeremy Vine penning on Instagram: "This is seriously nerve-wracking. No filter. @andipeters dealt with it brilliantly."

Andi Peters is well-known TV host in Britain (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Peters then responded: "Thanks JV. As you know we have to be ready for ANYTHING!!!"

During the moment live on air, Peters pointed at his ear piece, saying that the producers were 'getting nervous'.

"Don't be nervous," Margoyles responded. "We welcome everybody and that's what I want to write about in my book, it's about inclusion. Not that there are people who need to be pushed out. And I'm not going to say who they are."

As This Morning is filmed live from London, the clip could not be edited out of the show. However, the clip has since been taking off the channels streaming service, ITVX.

Peters' comment has received a number of responses, with one writing: "Legendary professional. Handled the situation with such grace."

Another penned: "You were the most amazingly gracious human."

Peters has spoken out following the undeniably awkward exchange (Instagram)

Peters rose to fame in when he began presenting children's TV in 1989, rising to mainstream fame in the United Kingdom co-hosting the BBC Saturday morning children's show Live & Kicking from 1993–1996.

Now, he can be regularly seen on ITV morning shows, including This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

Margoyles, on the other hand is best known for her role of Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter film series.

She had made an appearance on the ITV show on Thursday September 3 to promote her book, Miriam's Full English: A Grand Tour of All Our Best Bits, which was released on the same day.

"It's time to make Britain great again, and let's do it together, one story at a time," the description reads.

LADbible Group has approached representatives of Miriam Margolyes and ITV for comment.