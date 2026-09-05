TV host speaks out after Miriam Margolyes' 'racist' and 'embarrassing' comments towards him spark backlash
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TV host speaks out after Miriam Margolyes' 'racist' and 'embarrassing' comments towards him spark backlash

The clip has been removed from ITV's streaming services

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning

Topics: ITV, This Morning, UK News, Viral

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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