Below Deck network Bravo share statement after arrest warrant issued for star Nathan Gallagher

Bravo has spoken out in light of an ongoing arrest warrant for Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher.

Gallagher, who is best known for starring on Below Deck Mediterranean, is accused of skipping his court date for domestic violence allegations.

With this in mind, New South Wales police in Australia have issued a warrant for the 28-year-old's arrest. He's believed to be 'offshore'.

NWS Police Force said in a news release issued on September 1: "Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants in Sydney’s north west.

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"Nathan Gallagher, aged 28, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command have released an image of Nathan as inquiries to locate him continue.

"Nathan is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, about 165cm tall, with a medium build.

"He is known to frequent the Ermington and Melrose Park areas. Nathan is believed to be offshore."

In the wake of his arrest warrant, Bravo, the network behind Below Deck, has announced that it's cutting ties with Gallagher.

Nathan Gallagher reportedly didn't show for his court hearing on September 1 (NSW Police Force)

"Bravo does not plan on working with Nathan in the future," a spokesperson said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

He appeared in three seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, including it's most recent season that was released in June.

Filming on the current season was recorded before Gallagher's initial arrest in December last year, says the newspaper.

He was taken into custody on December 27 charged with 'assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent, and common assault' and went on to be granted conditional bail.

The charges are believed to involve his former partner and castmate, Gael Cameron, with whom he shares a child with.

Bravo reportedly has no intentions of editing out Gallagher from the current season.

Gallagher seen with ex girlfriend Gael Camero on Below Deck (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

While Gallagher was not present for his September 1 court appearance, a judge proceeded with the hearing and found that the evidence proved accusations of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault, per The New York Times. A warrant for his arrest was then issued.

The judge said: "The offenses themselves are very serious, with significant maximum penalties."

Speaking to Rolling Stone last month, Gallagher admitted to 'making mistakes' but said that the public doesn't know all the details.

Part of his statement read: "I'm willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.

"I understand NSW Police have confirmed my arrest in December 2025. What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation.

"I have contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records, which I believe provide important context and show events that have not been publicly reported. I am willing to provide the relevant footage so that you can make your own assessment of what it shows."

Gallagher went on to say that his 'biggest concern' is his young son, who was born last year.

"One day he will be old enough to see everything that has been said about his parents, and I don’t want his childhood turned into a public battle," he shared.