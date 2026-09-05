Below Deck network Bravo share statement after arrest warrant issued for star Nathan Gallagher
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Below Deck network Bravo share statement after arrest warrant issued for star Nathan Gallagher

Nathan Gallagher reportedly missed a court date regarding domestic violence allegations

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Australia, News, Court, Police

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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