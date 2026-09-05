Man pulled alive from Nepal tunnel after 10 days as authorities share harrowing footage

Rescuers in Nepal have pulled a Chinese national alive from a hydropower tunnel after deadly flooding, officials said.

The latest rescue brings the total to three workers pulled alive from the Trishuli hydropower project known as Trishuli 3A.

The Nepalese army said the man was pulled alive from a 738ft tunnel and is undergoing a health assessment today (September 5).

Images showed him being evacuated by helicopter, with an army medic checking on him during the flight.

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Meanwhile footage showed the man, who was barely able to walk, being carried by army members to the helicopter that was waiting for him. Once on the helicopter, an army medic began checking him over.

This man's rescue follows that of two other trapped workers a day earlier. CNN has identified the men as Sanjay Sah and Kabir Maharjan.





Officials present at the rescue site said rescuers believe some people may still be alive inside the tunnel – but it's unclear how many.

The BBC has reported that there are 'dozens more workers' trapped inside the tunnel, as well as 'hundreds of workers trapped inside a network of tunnels along the Trishuli river and across Nothern Nepal'.

Nepal’s communication minister Bikram Timilsina said officials remain hopeful that more workers will be rescued.

"We are waiting for the rescue of more and more people," Timilsina wrote on his Facebook page.

The rescue came nine days after the August 26 floods, which were likely caused by a glacier collapse and devastated towns and valleys in Nepal.

At least 1,259 people were killed and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to the country’s disaster management agency.

One of the two men who were rescued yesterday, September 4 (Nepal Army via AP)

China, on Wednesday (September 2), said 21 people were killed and 541 were missing on the Tibet side of the border.

About 900 workers are missing from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, with roughly 500 believed to be trapped in tunnels, according to local authorities.

Arnold Dix, who was invited by Nepali authorities to advise on the Trishuli 3A operation, has spoken out about Friday's rescue and said that it 'gives us hope'.

"We’ve found two people alive, so that gives us hope," he said, per The Guardian.

"After more than a week, everyone’s exhausted, but this spurs us on to try even harder and it now also gives us focus for how we might approach other rescues in other locations.

"We now have proof that people can survive this long."