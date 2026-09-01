The last contact between a US traveler and her family have been revealed as relatives fear the worst after Nepal’s flood disaster kills over 1000, with many still missing.

Nepali rescue teams have been desperately trying to recover and rescue those swept away in the August 26 ordeal.

With fears of a potential second tsunami, the floods were believed to have been triggered by a huge glacial collapse high in the Himalayas, which caused a magnitude 5.2 seismic event.

As a result, the official death toll has surpassed 1,000 people across the region and an additional 4,400 remain missing, leaving the identities of bodies to be manually checked and processed for the return to families.

Advert

Authorities estimate the recovery effort will cost around $5 billion, as efforts from surrounding nations also take form.

Rashi’s uncle says he hasn’t heard from her or her mother since the floods (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)

Nepal's disaster management authority said that more than 800 people were missing in the area, including some over 500 foreign tourists with what is believed to be 85 from the USA, and many from India.

Two of those considered missing from the US are Rekha Shashidharan, 54, and her 14-year-old daughter, Rashi.

Rashi’s uncle, Shekhar Agrawal, says he hasn’t heard from either since the floods.

Talking to The U.S. Sun, the uncle revealed his final conversation with Rekha, who he says joined her daughter after she had planned to go alone.

He explained that the pair were planning on joining a tour group through Nepal as part of a Hindu pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet.

He went on to say that the mother and daughter spent says in Kathmandu where they could adjust to the altitude before heading north toward the Chinese border in search of their destination.

However, the floods hit soon after and he says that’s when communication ended.

“First days were chaotic in terms of getting information but now we are being updated,” Agrawl said.

He added: “We are hoping for a favorable outcome but at the moment we have nothing. It is upsetting because they are still missing. My phone is constantly ringing but no updates.

“My sister and niece were in Nepal, they hadn’t crossed over into China, they were still on the Nepal side.”

Agrawl said: “She messaged her father, and my sister also spoke to him on Wednesday morning. They were planning to have breakfast and then they had an appointment at the embassy at 12pm. That was the last time we heard from them.”

“We haven’t heard conclusively,” he continued. “But the timeline suggests they were still in the hotel.

“I have seen footage of the floods, the waves were going at over 100mph, and 150ft tall. It was such a powerful force. If I get good news, I will be the first person shouting it out.”

Rashi was traveling to a pilgrimage at the time (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Another New Yorker, Rahhika Sharma, is also awaiting news of her family members.

She said her parents, Ramesh, 65 and Neelam, 64, were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash when the couple crossed the Nepal-China border 40 minutes before the floods and landslide struck the area.

Sharma told NBC that she has received no word from her parents since the disaster.

Right now, she’s awaiting any updates.