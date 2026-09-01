Last messages from 14-year-old New Yorker missing after Nepal flood revealed
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Last messages from 14-year-old New Yorker missing after Nepal flood revealed

Rekha Shashidharan, 54, and her 14-year-old daughter, Rashi, are considered missing after Nepal's floods

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Topics: World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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