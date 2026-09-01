Democrats propose bill to reverse the naming of 'Lake America' after Trump's executive order
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Democrats propose bill to reverse the naming of 'Lake America' after Trump's executive order

Donald Trump signed the August 27 executive order to rename Lake Ontario amid its trade wars with Canada

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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