Trump's 'human printer' Natalie Harp's reported letter to the president revealed
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Trump's 'human printer' Natalie Harp's reported letter to the president revealed

Natalie Harp and Donald Trump came under fire from Democrats after being spotted jetting away from Turkey

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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