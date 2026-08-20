Natalie Harp, who was given the nickname of President Donald Trump’s 'human printer’, once wrote a letter to him that came with personal admissions about her feelings toward him.

Harp, who is 35-year-old and a White House aide for the POTUS, has been snapped a lot by his side since she joined the team in 2022.

The position reportedly sees her help Trump draft his infamous Truth Social posts late at night, as well as liaise with world leaders from his mobile phone.

With any such responsibility, it can be easy to forget to do things for yourself and to separate your personal life from the mountain of things you need to do for your employer in such a high position.

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But if you’re ‘forgetting to eat’ and ‘even forgetting to sleep’ because of your work as Trump’s aide, it can become a little worrying.

Natalie Harp has been Donald Trump's aide since 2022 (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to Harp, that’s exactly what she wrote in her letters to the POTUS, according to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of a letter.

“I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland,” Harp reportedly wrote at the time, after footage reportedly showed her running across the course to keep up with Trump’s cart was also apparently obtained by the outlet, telling him: “I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time).”

“With all my heart, Natalie,” she apparently signed off with.

This comes after the Times had previously reported that Harp has written notes to the POTUS, including one where she allegedly told him: “You are all that matters to me.”

In response, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet that Harp ‘is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team.’

Apparently she wrote the POTUS a letter (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Harp, who reportedly carries around a portable printer, which is where her nickname comes from, was previously diagnosed with bone cancer.

However, she was able to gain access to experimental treatments after the president signed legislation during his first term that she claims saved her life.

The legislation was the Right to Try law.

Harp revealed all to Fox News, where she disclosed the stage 2 cancer diagnosis, and again at the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to the New York Times.

“When I failed the chemotherapies that were on the market, no one wanted me in their clinical trials,” she said. “They didn’t give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President. You did, and without you, I’d have died waiting for them to be approved.”

This may just explain her commitment to her job and aid to the POTUS.

This week saw Trump’s relationship to Harp mocked by Democrats this week, with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff hitting out about Trump’s departure from Turkey over security threats by Iran.

He said in his rally speech Sunday (August 16) that Trump prefers to ‘travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace.’ than to do a proper job of being the POTUS.

Steve Cheung, White House communications director soon responded to this, writing on X: “Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics. Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he's a miserable person who hates this country.”

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.