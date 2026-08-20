Airline pilot explains meaning behind three 'secret codes' you never want crew to use on your flight
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Airline pilot explains meaning behind three 'secret codes' you never want crew to use on your flight

The YouTuber and pilot posted a video explaining the way he communicates with Air Traffic Control in an emergency

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/ BoeingBoy

Topics: Travel, YouTube

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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