All passengers presumed dead from missing US-bound plane that suddenly disappeared
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All passengers presumed dead from missing US-bound plane that suddenly disappeared

'We must now face the heartbreaking reality,' Latitude Air Ambulance said in a statement

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Plane

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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