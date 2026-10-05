All passengers presumed dead from missing US-bound plane that suddenly disappeared

All passengers onboard a plane heading for Boston that disappeared off the coast of Massachusetts are sadly presumed dead.

The aircraft was carrying six passengers as part of a medical transfer from L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda to Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday, October 3.

The Gulfstream G100, which departed Bermuda at 12.41am local time, lost contact with the Federal Aviation Administration before it was due to land at 1.25am.

It was later revealed that wreckage from the plane had been found, while the United States Coast Guard said on Sunday it was ending its search for survivors in the waters off Nantucket island.

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"We must now face the heartbreaking reality that the four members of our Latitude team, our patient and the patient's family escort, who were aboard Heartbeat 104, are presumed to have died," Latitude Air Ambulance added.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with their families, loved ones, friends, and colleagues."

The Gulfstream G100 departed Bermuda at 12.41am local time on Saturday, October 3 (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Peter Byl, President of Latitude Air Ambulance said: "This is an unimaginable loss for our Latitude family and for everyone who loved the six people aboard Heartbeat 104.

He added that their focus is now 'supporting their families, supporting our people and assisting the authorities'.

"We will honour our colleagues by remembering the care, professionalism, and commitment they brought to their work every day."

The plane - which had two Bermudian nationals and four Canadian nationals on board - plummeted from 23,500 feet to 11,000 feet in just three minutes at 1.04am, as per FlightAware data. The Coast Guard was alerted to the missing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration at roughly 2am, which is when a search rescue was deployed.

Officials found a 'debris field', which they confirmed was associated with the missing plane.

The United States Coast Guard said it was ending its search for survivors (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

As per The Boston Globe, a controller asked the pilot around 12.46 am: “You’re coming in blind? Is that what you said?”

He is then reported to have questioned: “Are you declaring an emergency, or no?” according to a recording captured by LiveATC.net.

However, the pilot's response was not audible.

“You’re coming in a little weak so I didn’t hear what your response was, if you were declaring an emergency or not,” the air traffic controller then said.

The controller later confirmed that the pilot had declared an emergency.

Canada's minister of transport, Steve MacKinnon wrote on X: "Four Canadians are among the six people on board. My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

It's sadly suspected that there are no survivors (X)

We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts."

Speaking of the tragedy, Clarence Togeretz, director of Flight Operations at Latitude Air Ambulance, said to NBC News: "We always get rather concerned when our crew doesn’t report to us in a timely manner.

"But I will say that again, optimistically and positively, that doesn’t mean that the worst has happened."