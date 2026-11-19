President Donald Trump held a brief and awkward one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Thursday.

Video footage has flooded social media of the meeting, which shows Trump pointing at Putin as he walked in the room asking 'who is he?' followed immediately by 'he's my friend'.

Putin looked uneasy in the clip before Trump arrived, though his demeanor appeared to shift once the US president entered the room.

Trump then leaned in to whisper something in Putin's ear by telling reporters: "We have had a great relationship for many years, we've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this or at least start."

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President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury and Scott Bessent flanked the president, and Putin approached both men for a handshake.

The press were then asked to leave.

The meeting was brief, coming just before a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While the White House has not issued an official readout, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state media that the bilateral meeting lasted roughly 40 minutes, focused heavily on the war in Ukraine, and left Putin in an 'excellent mood'.

Seated across from Xi, Trump said: "We just had a little meeting with president Putin just to set the stage, and I think we'll have maybe a successful meeting."

Trump told reporters, “We have had a great relationship for many years,” after meeting Putin. (Photo by Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

Of the war in Ukraine, he said, "Would love to see it ended. I think I can speak for both of us, very much.

"25,000, mostly soldiers a month are being killed," adding that Putin would be joining them for a trilateral meeting.

Trump has also made denuclearization a priority and signaled he wants to discuss ending the US war with Iran as well as trade deals. With Xi, he has raised combating fentanyl, which has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans since 2020.

The trilateral will be the first time all three leaders meet privately.

Trump held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping directly after his short meeting with Putin. (Photo by Doug MILLS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

What is the reported Iran threat to Washington, DC?

The summit comes as Americans voice concern about recent outages at major US tech and financial firms and a string of federal system failures, none of which has been labeled a cyber attack.

Trump told Fox News: “There is indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear.”

He was responding to a CNN report citing intelligence sources who claim Iran could be plotting to detonate a ‘dirty bomb’ in the nation’s capital.

Several top officials, including Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Bessent and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, have reportedly moved onto a military base amid threats from Iran.