Boris Johnson slams Trump over 'sickening' new deal with Putin
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Boris Johnson slams Trump over 'sickening' new deal with Putin

The former UK prime minister stated it's 'ridiculous to try to appease Putin'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Topics: Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Politics, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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