A climbing center in Cumbria, England, has been fined £67,500 over the death of a father who became wedged inside an artificial indoor cave during a children's birthday outing.

Carl O'Keeffe, 49, a PhD graduate from Lancaster, became trapped in a 65-foot fiberglass tunnel at Kong Adventure Centre in Keswick on April 22, 2023, Newcastle Crown Court heard, per Daily Mail.

Specialist rescuers freed him after five hours, but he had suffered fatal crush injuries and died in hospital eight days later, on April 30, from multiple organ failure.

Prosecutor Alex Stein told the court: "There was only one emergency exit that was located in an entirely inaccessible location, behind the climbing wall, over six feet above ground level." The court heard that exit was 'nowhere near' where O'Keeffe was trapped, and that it was padlocked shut.

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The company and its director, Paul Cornforth, 64, admitted a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

On top of the fine, the company was ordered to pay a £2,000 surcharge and a £20,000 contribution toward costs.

Kong Adventure Centre was fined £67,500 at Newcastle Crown Court, plus a £2,000 surcharge and a £20,000 contribution to costs. (Facebook)

Judge Edward Bindloss paid tribute to O'Keeffe's grieving family as he passed sentence. "I recognise no sentence I can impose today can compensate in any way for the death of Mr O'Keeffe," he said. He called the cave system a 'very bad design' and said there was 'no emergency plan in place' for such incidents.

However, the judge noted the firm had a 'strong local resource', no other convictions and a good health and safety record. When another visitor had previously become trapped, they were rescued efficiently.

The court also heard the company's bank account is currently in overdraft, and it was given three years to pay in order to protect innocent parties, such as staff and service users.

Kong Adventure Centre and its director, Paul Cornforth, 64, admitted a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act. (Google Maps)

Attempts to dismantle the structure were thwarted because its sections were bolted and glued together, although prosecutors say staff were not aware of that.

A panel was eventually cut away to reach O'Keeffe, who had been left curled up in a fetal position inside the confined space, around a third of the way through the indoor cave system behind the main climbing wall.

O'Keeffe was a father of three. His ex-wife read a victim impact statement in court, describing him as a 'very involved father' and a 'role model' who would miss important milestones in his children's lives. "Happy moments with the children can be difficult because he isn't there to share them," she said.

His sister, who said she was at the venue when it happened, told the court the center stayed open until closing time that day despite the emergency in the cave system.

Phe said her brother was a keen photographer planning a return to university to study astrophysics, and that his loss has affected her both physically and mentally.

Defending, Tom Gent called the incident an 'absolute tragedy' that will haunt those associated with the company 'forever', and said there is 'absolute and genuine' remorse.