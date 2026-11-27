Dental hygiene products are intensely personal, but often it can take a fair amount of trial and error to find the perfect one that works for you.

On a holiday to the US a few years ago, after running out of toothpaste, I discovered Crest products. And what started out as a means to an end of toothpaste replenishment became a long-distance love affair with a product.

So much so that when my stash ran out, I would ask any friends flying out from the US to bring a few tubes of Crest with them. As I also discovered, though, their list of products isn’t just limited to toothpaste. They’ve also gained a bit of a following for their teeth whitening products.

Over the years, teeth can take a bit of a battering, with everything from aging to a cup of coffee or a glass of wine all accumulating in the wear and tear of our pearly whites.

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According to the American Dental Association, surface stains (which they refer to as extrinsic) often result from “an accumulation of colored compounds on enamel”, while discoloration can be due to environmental factors or individual behaviors, like using tobacco or beverages like red wine, coffee or some fizzy drinks.

One person hailed them a 'game changer' (Crest/Amazon)

For anyone wanting to be able to smile a little bit brighter in time for the festive season, Amazon has Crest’s Teeth Whitening Strips discounted by 35 percent, taking them from $45.99 to $29.99.

So far, they also have over 100,000 Amazon customer reviews and an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars, with 77 percent of those awarding them top marks.

For this price, shoppers will get 22 treatments (so 44 strips), and the brand claims it results in 19 levels whiter in 22 days.

Crest says the strips 'safely remove stains with a comfortable, no-slip grip whitening experience', adding that they are enamel safe too. The Amazon description explains that they feature ‘Advanced Seal Technology’, so they stay put while in use.

The brand has clear guidelines for using the strips, including leaving them on for the recommended amount of time (45 minutes for Professional and 60 minutes for 1 Hour Express), but it also cautions users, saying, 'if sensitivity irritation occurs, discontinue use consult a dentist'.

They're on sale right now (Amazon)

One reviewer described using the strips as a 'game-changer': “I recently switched my entire dental routine over to Crest because of my girlfriend, and adding these 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects to the mix has been a total game-changer. If you want a genuinely whiter smile without paying hundreds of dollars at a dental clinic, these strips are worth every single penny.”

Another person was pleased with the results too, adding: “This was my first time using Crest Whitestrips, and I honestly never imagined it could make such a dramatic difference.”

A third person said they didn't quite get a '100% result'.

In a review, they wrote: “To be realistic, my teeth did not become 100% white, but I am extremely satisfied with the results. The improvement was massive, with more than a 90% difference in appearance. The before-and-after photos speak for themselves and show just how significant the transformation was.”