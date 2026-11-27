A former high-ranking healthcare official has shared the alarming likelihood of another pandemic, and some basic things people can do to prepare.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries has previously served as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, and sat down with Sky News journalist Cathy Newman on the Backstory programme to share her thoughts on the possibility of another pandemic.

It's not good news unfortunately, as Professor Dame Harries said that she thinks that the likelihood of another pandemic occurring is extremely high. In fact, she said that it is a certainty.

"If you look on the National Risk Register, a pandemic for flu, it's just been joined over the summer with disruption to water and water supplies as an equal," she told Newman.

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"But in terms of likelihood and catastrophe, if you like, it's right at the top of the agenda. It will happen, it will happen."

The streets of Manchester in the UK, empty during the coronavirus lockdown (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Newman asked Dame Harries whether there is a chance that it could also be more deadly than Covid-19, which itself caused devastation around the world.

Prof Dame Harries confirmed that a subsequent pandemic 'could' be more deadly than Covid.

What does the National Risk Register say about a flu pandemic?

The National Risk Register ranks a number of threats to the UK: from terrorist attacks to an accident at a nuclear power plant and severe space weather. It ranks each possibility based on its impact and how likely it is.

Of the events with a catastrophic impact, the most likely to happen according to this year's report are either another pandemic or water infrastructure failure and loss of drinking water.

In the case of a flu pandemic, a 'reasonable worst‑case scenario' would see 1.34 million people requiring hospital treatment and up to 840,000 deaths, with impacts felt for up to two years.

By comparison, around 227,000 died during the Covid pandemic, the BBC reports.

According to the model, half the population would be infected with symptoms, with an additional 35 percent being asymptomatic.

However, it still only lists a likelihood of between five and 25 percent of another pandemic occurring within the next five years.

How can we prepare for a hypothetical flu pandemic?

Dame Harries also shared some basic things that people in the UK and around the world can do to try and prepare for a scenario like this.

And among them is stockpiling enough supplies to last you for a few days.

"Make sure you can last in your home for a few days," she said.

She then went on to allude to an even more alarming scenario which could happen, saying: "You don't know whether there might be an explosion locally, or you know anything else. So that's just sensible, good practice."

Communication would also be crucial in a situation such as this, as power grids could fail, meaning that the internet and other communications would not work, including potentially cell phone networks being cut off.

She warned that another pandemic is basically a certainty (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

One solution she offered to ensure that you could at least tune in to any emergency broadcasts is to get something that doesn't require plugging in.

"I mean, for example, I always have a wind-up radio," she said, "because if systems went down I'd be able to tune in, stay put and tune into something. So really quite basic ones."

It comes after the UK government has advised people in the UK to stock up on food and supplies to be able to stay at home for three days.

Other governments around the world have issued similar advice, including being able to shelter at home for up to three days, while other advise keeping an emergency pack in the house.

This might include things like basic medical supplies, prescriptions, and bottled water.

The advice comes as the number of things which could potentially go catastrophically wrong continues to grow, from the spectre of climate catastrophe to the threat of 'Grey Zone' attacks disrupting infrastructure and food supply chains, as well as the potential for a further public health emergency.