Thanksgiving is a time for families to sit down, spend quality time together, celebrate and perhaps have the occasional argument, and it seems like the Kardashian family are no different to any other.

However, eldest sister Kourtney, 47, put her foot down this Thanksgiving, sharing a list of things she didn't want to talk about around the table.

It appears as if her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, 46, was caught in the crossfire, as Kourtney referenced their infamous fight, in which Kim claimed her sister 'didn't know what it was like to get her [expletive] up and work'.

FYI Kim, Kourtney doesn't want to talk about your business, and whether you know how to run it. It's all love though!

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Kourtney doesn't want to speak about 'what it's like to run a business' (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Things Kourtney Kardashian definitely didn't talk about at the Thanksgiving table

As per her Instagram story, here are all the things the mother of four had no interest in talking about:

How anyone's body looks. How much butter there is in the mashed potatoes. Whatever a 401k is. The most embarrassing moment from someone's childhood. Whether someone has a business they are passionate about and knows what it's like to run an [expletive] business. (Shout out Kim K). Her five-year plan. Whether her pilates membership is worth it and whether she could just do an at-home workout for free. How someone is parenting their children. Whether someone is being too sensitive. AI. Why someone doesn't eat meat anymore. Whether someone needs a backup plan for their creative career. Team Edward vs Team Jacob. How many slices of pecan pie she decides to eat.

Well that's us, and the whole internet, told!

Kourtney listed 14 things she definitely wasn't speaking about on Thanksgiving (@kourtneykardash/Instagram)

How the Kardashian-Jenners spent Thanksgiving

Although we're not sure whether any of the above topics were spoken about around the dinner table, the Kardashians did give us a glimpse into their special day.

Khloe, 42, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video with the family, featuring a slap up feast.

Kylie was seen whipping it up in the kitchen, while the rest of the sisters, Kris, and the grandkids were also seen celebrating.

Khloe also included a bunch of adorable throwback clips in the video, which she captioned: "Happy Thanksgiving my loves.

"Today and every day, I am reminded of just how much there is to be grateful for. The greatest blessings in life are not things, but the people we get to share this beautiful life with. The laughter, the memories, the little moments that end up being the big moments."

She ended her post by sending 'extra love' to those who were having a difficult holiday season.



