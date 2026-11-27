Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken issue with Donald Trump describing Vladimir Putin as his 'friend' after the pair met in China last week.

Trump posted a photograph of himself embracing the Russian leader and referred to him as 'my friend,' prompting Zelensky to respond in an interview with the BBC.

"Of course it's up to the President of the United States, but... it's strange," Zelensky said. "He's an aggressor, and a killer... He can't be a friend. Just cannot be."

The United States stopped requesting new congressionally approved funding for military aid to Ukraine after President Donald Trump took office in January 2025(Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images)

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The Ukrainian leader then turned to history, saying: "It is the same if somebody said about Hitler, during World War Two, that he is a good friend. No, he's not a friend."

Zelensky also voiced frustration that the US is not pushing Russia hard enough in peace talks, and over delays in delivering anti-ballistic missiles, which are costing Ukrainian lives.

He called for 'real helpful allies, who can push Russia' to help bring the war to an end.

On Thursday, Trump said on Truth Social that he had asked Putin to 'pull back all Military aggression' against territories throughout Europe when they met in China last week.

He said he had made the request 'in the hopes that a deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly,' adding: "I really believe this is a strong possibility."

The Ukrainian president went on to make comparisons between Putin and Adolf Hitler. (Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The post did not specify which territories Trump meant and did not specifically include Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022.

It came a day after he hosted NATO chief Mark Rutte in Florida.

The two leaders issued a joint statement afterward saying they 'discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war.'

In contrast with his recent criticisms of Ukraine for striking targets deep inside Russia, Trump made no call for Kyiv to show similar restraint.

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, Trump said he was unsure whether Putin would attend next month's G20 summit in Miami, but 'if he wanted to come, he certainly can.'

The US envoys on the Ukraine war, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and business friend Steve Witkoff, have been accused of a similar willingness to side with Moscow.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, his business friend, are the US envoys on the Ukraine war. (Yuliia Ovsiannikova/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"Putin showed restraint not using nuclear weapons"

Kushner told the German MD Meets Podcast on Wednesday that Putin 'showed restraint' because he had 'agreed not to use nuclear weapons.' He also called the Russian leader, whom he has met several times, a 'grandmaster of politics' and described the war as 'a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia.'

But he acknowledged that the issue of territory in eastern Ukraine claimed by Moscow remained a sticking point.

"What Steve and I have deciphered from having many, many hours with President Putin and from the Russian team, is that you know the territorial issue is right now a little bit of a deadlock," he said.

Kushner also warned against a downward spiral, saying "it won't take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively."