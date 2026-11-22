Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Vladimir Putin as a 'killer' after Donald Trump referred to the Russian president as his 'friend' during a meeting in China.

The US president met with Putin and China's leader, Xi Jinping, in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday for a trilateral meeting.

A clip from the meeting saw Trump enter the room before he joked 'Who is he?', referring to Putin.

Trump then broke into a smile, describing Putin as 'he's my friend' and subsequently shaking his hand.

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In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy said it was up to Trump 'how to call Putin' but 'for us, he is an enemy'.

Describing Putin as a 'killer', the Ukrainian president added: "I think mostly for the people in the world, he is a killer because he's killing - by the way- he's killing each day and night."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out (Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images)

Trump addressed his comments back at the White House on Friday, stating his relationship Putin is 'very good'.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, defended the presidents remarks, saying: "I want everybody to understand the relationships between heads of state are invaluable.

“It sets the tone for the entire relationship. It sets the tone for our trade negotiators. It sets the tone for our diplomats.”

Elsewhere in the political spectrum Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate minority leader, slammed the president's positive comments about Putin.

"He’s the man who has abducted tens of thousands of children, killed tens of thousands of civilians, targeted civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, detained Americans wrongfully and continues to do so daily," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile Arizona's senator, Mark Kelly, quipped: "Putin is not my friend. He’s not your friend. He’s not a friend of this country, and when the president of the United States refers to him in that way, it emboldens him.”

Trump and Putin met in China recently (Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On top of that, Jeanne Shaheen, the New Hampshire Democratic senator, dubbed Putin a 'murderous war criminal'.

Away from the US, Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, penned: "Putin is not and never will be our friend," before posting a picture of himself with Andy Burnham, the UK's prime minister, as well as Zelenskyy with the caption 'true friendship'.

At least nine people were killed in the capital Kyiv and railway stations in western Ukraine on Friday, with Zelensky calling the attack the 'biggest this year' after Ukraine was bombarded by more than 400 drones and 110 missiles.