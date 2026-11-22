While it has long been known that alcohol negatively impacts our bodies, a new study has found certain types of booze directly increases a person's risk of developing acute kidney injury (AKI).

For the study, researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) followed 250,791 current alcohol consumers for an average of 14 years. After all those years, it was found that there were 10,335 cases of AKI.

AKI is when somebody's kidneys suddenly stop working properly and fail to filter waste products from the blood.

Mayo Clinic explains further: "When the kidneys can't filter wastes, harmful levels of wastes may build up. The blood's chemical makeup may get out of balance."

Advert

AKI is most common in people who are in the hospital, largely patients who need intensive care. However, outside of hospital, people who drink beer and spirits specifically have been found to have a significantly increased risk of developing AKI, even after accounting for liver disease and a wide range of other health and lifestyle factors.

Drinking beer can increase your risk of developing AKI, a new study has found (Getty Stock)

As you can probably expect, the more a person drank these types of alcohol the higher their risk became.

When it came to beer, drinking 24 servings of it a week was tied to a 14.8 percent increased risk of AKI compared to people who drank three (which works out to be one pint of beer).

In regards to spirits, those who drank nine servings of spirits over a seven-day period were at a 25.5 percent higher risk than those who drank one 25mm serving.

In contrast, no significant association was found between the risk of AKI and consumption of red or white wine.

Discussing the findings, lead author of the study, Dr. Rudolph Schutte, Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Epidemiology at ARU, said in a news release: "Acute kidney injury is a serious condition that can lead to chronic kidney disease, kidney failure and an increased risk of dying early.

"While alcohol has traditionally been linked with kidney injury through its impact on the liver, our research suggests that spirits and beer may contribute directly to kidney damage through inflammatory pathways."

Spirit-drinkers are also more at risk of getting AKI (Getty Stock)

He continued: "This is one of the largest prospective studies to investigate alcohol consumption and acute kidney injury, involving more than a quarter of a million UK adults followed over almost a decade and a half. The results provide important population-level evidence supporting laboratory research that has suggested alcohol can directly affect the kidneys."

According to Mayo Clinic, some signs of AKI include:

Less urine output

Fluid buildup, which can cause shortness of breath and swelling in the legs, ankles or feet

Tiredness

Confusion or fogginess

Nausea

Pain in the belly or in the side below the rib cage

It should be noted that in some instances of AKI someone might not present any symptoms.