Johnny Depp has allegedly made some bad financial decisions over the years which resulted in him losing a lot of money.

These days, Depp is is a household name in Hollywood. His career skyrocketed after being cast as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and he went on to land roles in movies like Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to name a few.

But, despite his growing career, in 2017 Depp allegedly lost millions of dollars.

Mark Seal's biography titled 'The Many Faces of Johnny Depp' delves into the Oscar-nominated actor's finances and, per court documents from 2017, Depp 'lost an astounding $650 million over the course of his career, and owed another $100 million for 17 years of late or unpaid back taxes'.

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Allegedly Johnny Depp has lost millions of dollars over the years (Factstory for the Red Sea International Festival (RSFF) / AFP via Getty Images)

Seal goes on to write (as per Page Six): "His vast wealth had been gutted, fittingly, in a Jack Sparrow-like bacchanal of excessive spending and financial mismanagement."

Apparently it got to a point where Depp had to sign up for two major studio movies a year to bring in at least $40 million annually to afford his extravagant lifestyle.

In 2015, he's said to have sold his beloved yacht to J.K Rowling for a reported $27 million amid his rising debts.

His finances continued to take a hit as a result of his explosive divorce from Amber Heard. Depp lost a libel case agains The Sun who had branded him a 'wife beater' and he went on to be dropped from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore by Warner Bros.

UNILAD have reached out to Depp's reps about the claims made in Seal's biography about the actor, which hit shelves on December 3.

Depp's latest movie 'Ebeneezer' is currently in theaters (Matt Crossick/Variety via Getty Images)

With all this in mind, how much is Depp worth now?

While he might have allegedly lost hundreds of millions over the years, Depp is still worth a fair amount. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 63-year-old has a net worth of $150 million (as of this year) and is typically paid $20 million per film.

One of his biggest financial wins of late has been a three-year deal with Dior. Depp has long been the face of the fashion house's Sauvage men's fragrance and in 2023 signed another three-year contract with them for a reported $20 million.

His latest movie, Ebenezer, is currently playing in theaters. The film made $42 million worldwide 'with $19 million from North America across 3,535 locations and $23 million from 63 international markets', according to Skydance.

But reportedly Depp took a huge pay cut to star in the movie and received a salary of $5 million.